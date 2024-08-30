How comfortable is your life?

I make 160K with a 15-18% annual variable pay. I live in a semi urban city with a family of 2 kids. One kid is about to go to college with a full ride. I don't have any stock investments but I save close to half of monthly take home after expenses, and another 12% of salary in 401k.





I am jealous of people at my same level in the big cities making double of what I make but I don't know if the trade offs are worth it.