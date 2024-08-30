Edmguy in
How comfortable is your life?
I make 160K with a 15-18% annual variable pay. I live in a semi urban city with a family of 2 kids. One kid is about to go to college with a full ride. I don't have any stock investments but I save close to half of monthly take home after expenses, and another 12% of salary in 401k.
I am jealous of people at my same level in the big cities making double of what I make but I don't know if the trade offs are worth it.
TargetTechnical Program Manager
It’s is easy to get sucked into this rat race and then you realize even if you make twice of what you make today you are not happy and need more. Don’t end up doing something you don’t like just for the sake of money. You will end up losing a lot more worth. Invest in health, family and friends.
