How much do employees value remote work?

A new research paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research uses Levels.fyi data to to measure just how much employees value remote work.





The report finds that on average, tech workers are willing to take a 25% pay cut for a remote or hybrid role which is 3-5x higher than previous estimates. From the paper: "Our estimates are three to five times that of previous studies. We attribute this discrepancy partly to methodological differences, suggesting that existing methods may understate preferences for remote work."





Would you take a 25% pay cut to work remote?



