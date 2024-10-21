jilali in
Should I continue or pull the plug ?
I was interviewed recently in a dev advocate role for a startup. The interview was scheduled for an hour with an executive in the company. After 20 min they asked me to schedule a follow up and present them with a plan for the next 6 months on how to grow the community and their advocacy strategy! It felt to me like doing the work without getting paid 😅
2
1412
Sort by:
boulderingnerdComputer Science
Uhh, yeah idk about that lol. I feel like I've seen some tiktoks of some people saying you could send invoices for things like this afterward, but imo I just wouldn't follow through cause yeah that's kind of a red flag
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,573