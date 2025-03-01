Landing a new job from Consulting to Product

Hey there,





I am an Engineering Manager at a big consulting company. My previous employer got acquired by this company in 2022, so mixing both tenures I have 9 combined YOE here, and 16 YOE total.

Have been managing teams for more than 6 years, and now I want to look for a new gig in the same line (EM/Architecture/Technical Lead).





I am very aware of how market is, but I didn't expect to suck that much. I applied to two positions (w/o referrals) at Railway and Gitlab. The latter was basically 99% tailored to what I do and the technologies they expected someone to know -- some of them esoteric.

Still, got automated rejections in both places.





I want to get out of the consulting business, and I consider myself a product-oriented engineer. I've always embedded to my customers's teams pretty well, and I get constantly recognized by it, but politics from my employer gets in the middle, which don't allow me to show my full potential.

Also, I am looking to improve my TC (lower 110K USD), which is low considering my tenure and responsibilities. I am based in Canada.





Optimized my resume three times already, applied with cover letters but at this point I am thinking that the fact that I haven't been in a FAANG or startup is penalizing me.





What are your thoughts, and what can I do?





Thanks