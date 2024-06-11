Wes in
No bonus and no stock?
I'm a relatively new user to Levels. I've noticed some salary data points don't include any bonus or stock details. Mind you these are salaries I'm talking about are for some big tech companies. Is this data generally regarded as accurate considering MOST compensation packages involve some type of bonus and equity?
1
1314
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Definitely depends on the company, some of them like Netflix give employees the option of choosing their own ratio of base salary/bonus/equity, so some netflix employees get an all cash base salary compensation package, where some others will opt for 50% or more in equity instead.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482