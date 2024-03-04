jeffbozo in  
Meta pays the most

Truth
4
5376
crispysaladSoftware Engineering Manager  
yeah and insta dms still don't work stable 😁
6
jaygrMarketing  
And with the 2 friends you're still chatting with using FB messenger, insta links you share in the chat come without any thumbnail or anything.
I literally can't believe how you can be so big and have such poor communication between your two products, for something I suppose so easy to implement.
Just like I absolutely can't believe how google can be such a giant, and have apps with such a terrible interface / UX.

Aaaah, it had to be said, thank you for starting it :)

