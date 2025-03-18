techinnyc in
Promising Startups to lookout for!?
I feel like we talk a lot about startups and how they compare to big tech companies. Can everyone name some promising startups that have the potential to be successful? (I understand that it’s hard to predict, but I’m super curious!)
techinnycBusiness Development
AI, FinTech
I’d define success as strong financials (ARR, revenue), product market fit, sustainable growth. Idk what numbers to provide cause that’s based on which series they’re at. But that’s what I’m thinking in terms of success
