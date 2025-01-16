Will learning RUST provide better opportunities? Especially to move away from India to Western countries

Poll

YOE : 8 years





I have been managing & developed entire systems and platforms. Hence my focus has been to go more core technologies.





Looking at how big companies like Microsoft, Google has invested heavily to transform their older infrastructure from C++ to RUST, will this allow me to get good opportunities?





