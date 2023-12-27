Hello everyone, I'm a sophomore CS at a public university.I'm interested in getting into the quant industry[as a trader/dev].I'm interning at a company as a quality assurance engineer. Should I put that on my resume when I apply to those companies?





Will any certifications be helpful for my resume??





Anything online that's helpful for this path?? I'm open to talking with professionals and getting some advice. This winter break I'm planning to brush up my skills and learn more stuff. I know it's gonna be very tough as they only hire from top schools and through connections but I wanna give it a shot. Thanks all. Happy holidays.