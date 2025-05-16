My pay is held back and I’m being asked to take care of AWS bill

I've been consulting for this UK company for the last few months. We didn't see eye to eye and we are now going our separate ways.





The slight background story is, after starting my main company experienced an acquisition so we got retrenched. That was ok as I had recently gotten this UK job where I was doing the full stack portion, as well as DevOps.





What wasn't sitting well with me was that we'd meet every week or two, and then I'd get new work or new plans for going forward. This didn't sit well with me so I looked for alternative work locally. When a company showed interest in me, I disclosed this. I made it clear that I don't intend to leave but I need some sort of stability.





Fast forward, roughly 2 weeks later, I have an offer. I disclose this as well. After doing this, the company says let's stop immediately, even though our contract says we need to give each other at least a weeks notice.





I agree to this, and say my goodies to the few guys that I got to speak with on the online platforms, submit my invoice which includes the AWS bill for April, as well as May so far.





I've handed over the code etc, I even did some additional documentation and write a few scripts, despite us parting ways.





Little did I know that my pay is going to be held back, and I'd be asked to take the AWS bill on my account. Despite having been told that I can claim any expenses incurred when submitting the invoice.





This is really working on my mental I've been nothing but honest and upfront with these guys and they are treating me like I stole a piece of cheese or something. I'm from S.A. And being charged a few hundred dollars, equates to a few thousand rands in my country.





Is this a normal occurrence when working for abroad companies? Or best can I ensure I don't go through this again in the future.



