Thinking about being a digital nomad
Anyone out there doing this already?
Curious how this lifestyle works for a developer who technically should be working from home.
Are you traveling in secret? How long did you plan before you left? What are some pitfalls for n00bs?
He was approached and it started as an interesting side project (not his startup, but an interesting engagement for him to try out new things).
The startup didn't have money to pay him and was in early stages, so it was more like a fun project.
Two years later there's some funding coming and my good friend might need to choose between becoming a CTO and staying in his good old large corporate on a fat salary that allows him to work in a startup.
Not an easy decision, but the point is his company - bless them - allows him to work from home or from anywhere else.
In reality it comes down to managers: one manager might not want you to be anywhere else but in the office or at home in front of the webcam, while some mother manager couldn't care less if you're working from a hut on a desert island.
Try to find a good work and people environment and you can work from anywhere.
One obvious pitfall I know of is if you travel to different timezones and are expected to work in you home country timezone, and if those timezones differ for more than 4-ish hours. You don't want to travel Europe while your office hours are in Japanese or Australian timezones. 😵💫
And make sure you invest in a good screen and large monitor if you need one. 👍
That's all I've got. 🤷