thesolver in  
 

Career advice needed

Hi, 
I have 2 internship offers for Fall 2023. First one is as a Credit Data Analyst where I'm currently interning for Summer and other is at energy consulting as a Data science intern. 
JD's for both the jobs are almost the same. Pay for Credit analyst is 22 per hour and for the other one is 37 per hour. 

I don't really have a long term plan regarding domain. But I definitely want to be an entrepreneur in the future.

I would like to know your perspectives

Thanks in advance. 
3
2935
Sort by:
linregData Science  
Would you mind sharing your resume? I’m an undergrad trying to get internships

About

Public

Data Scientist

Members

8,204