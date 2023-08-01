Career advice needed

I have 2 internship offers for Fall 2023. First one is as a Credit Data Analyst where I'm currently interning for Summer and other is at energy consulting as a Data science intern.

JD's for both the jobs are almost the same. Pay for Credit analyst is 22 per hour and for the other one is 37 per hour.





I don't really have a long term plan regarding domain. But I definitely want to be an entrepreneur in the future.





I would like to know your perspectives





Thanks in advance.

Hi,