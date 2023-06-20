Getting an ML/DL/DS role

Michael Shoval in
Usually for getting a ML/DL/DS role I'll need an msc/phd?
If so, does a phd increases salary and total compensation significantly?
datanoobSoftware Engineer
I’m a DA but everyone in my direct team is a DS. They all have MSs in analytics, math, engineering, etc. Only a few have phds. I say MS is all that’s needed and ohds probably just get their pick of nicer, more research focused positions
Mickey1991Computer Science
Thanks alot!!
