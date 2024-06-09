Sherlock713 in  
Computer Science  

Nvidia Offer evaluation

Good Day folks! 

Need advice on the below offer and let me know if this  is a good offer for mentioned year of experience?

If not Good kindly suggest what should be the ideal numbers :) TIA..! 

Location: Bengaluru

Position: Senior SE (Solutions engineer)
Base: 38 LPA
Joining bonus: 7 lacs
Stocks: 100k
YoE: Around 6

maktoobSecurity  
Solution engineers are more towards developing or is this a support role?
Sherlock713Computer Science  
Mix of both I would say

