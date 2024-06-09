Nvidia Offer evaluation

Poll

Good Day folks!





Need advice on the below offer and let me know if this is a good offer for mentioned year of experience?







If not Good kindly suggest what should be the ideal numbers :) TIA..!





Location: Bengaluru





Position: Senior SE (Solutions engineer)

Base: 38 LPA

Joining bonus: 7 lacs

Stocks: 100k

YoE: Around 6





Hope you are doing well folks.. can someone please review and let me know if this is a good offer?





