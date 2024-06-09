Sherlock713 in
Poll
Nvidia Offer evaluation
Good Day folks!
Need advice on the below offer and let me know if this is a good offer for mentioned year of experience?
If not Good kindly suggest what should be the ideal numbers :) TIA..!
Location: Bengaluru
Position: Senior SE (Solutions engineer)
Base: 38 LPA
Joining bonus: 7 lacs
Stocks: 100k
YoE: Around 6
Hope you are doing well folks.. can someone please review and let me know if this is a good offer?
Closed
113 participants
3
3011
Sort by:
maktoobSecurity
Solution engineers are more towards developing or is this a support role?
Sherlock713Computer Science
Mix of both I would say
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,547