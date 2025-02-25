Meta (E5): Salary expectations for Canada

I am already at Google.





I am prepping for my interviews with Meta - sometime in end of March. I am trying to understand what's a good offer I should expect and what is the ideal goal to negotiate up to. I would very much appreciate input from anyone at Meta (in Canada) or gone through similar transitions to help me make an informed decision.





I was completely low balled when I joined Google. Partly it's on me because I was too excited and just yes to whatever they offered. I don't want to make that same mistake again and want to be happy when I join if everything goes well.





I have almost 9 years of experience. I have been at Google for over 4.5 years. I will be walking away from roughly 350K projected (to be vested) equity by 2028 and other Google perks as well. Also I will be walking away from getting the 5 weeks vacation if I finish 5 years at Google in a couple of months.





So far the best I've seen in Levels is:

212K CAD Base

295K CAD Equity

32K CAD Bonus





Are these number still accurate?





Also is the levels negotiation service worth it?