ELLIOTTCABLE in
"You cannot have 2 Company Email Addresses on an account. Please delete or modify your Primary Email Address"
I can't seem to add a "Work Email", which seems to be required to save my settings at all(?), due to this error-message:
> You cannot have 2 Company Email Addresses on an account. Please delete or modify your Primary Email Address
This … makes no sense to me. When I load the page, the field is empty (so I don't have a "Company Email Address" in the first place?); and I don't see why I'd have to change my (verified, personal) account-email to set this?
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Hi there, this tends to happen when your personal email is on a custom domain – do you mind sending us an email at hello@levels.fyi and we'll get this resolved for you
