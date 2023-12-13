I can't seem to add a "Work Email", which seems to be required to save my settings at all(?), due to this error-message:





> You cannot have 2 Company Email Addresses on an account. Please delete or modify your Primary Email Address





This … makes no sense to me. When I load the page, the field is empty (so I don't have a "Company Email Address" in the first place?); and I don't see why I'd have to change my (verified, personal) account-email to set this?