boulderingnerd in
How are you supposed to answer the "why do you want to work here" question?
Basically just the title, but I'm going into my final year at uni and I was looking for some help answering this question.
Obviously it'll differ from company to company, but are there any "good" answers here? If anyone has had experience on the hiring side, it'd be helpful to hear your thoughts too.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Think of it like this: if you had 5 different offers that are all the same compensation numbers, why would you pick any one over another? Generally speaking though, I think people answer this question by saying "A and B problems are interesting to solve for C and D reasons." For example: "I'm interested in working for AWS because I enjoy tackling problems at a large scale and seeing a broad impact of my work for many customers. Working for EC2 is interesting as it has a close hardware - software connection, and I enjoy tinkering with arduino projects in my spare time". *completely made up but hopefully it helps
