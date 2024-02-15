CyberPhantom in
Graduation Crisis
I have had an internship for the last year at this company and they all love the work I do. Unfortunately, the team doesn’t have the budget to hire me full time after I graduate in May. I apply everyday with little to no replies back. What can I do here? I don’t want to be homeless after graduation :/
sweetrelish
I’ve graduated in December and has been looking since June. I was in similar boats as you and I understand how tough it is. Some of my swe friends decided to just build stuff and made connections that way on Twitter that led to opportunities. I also found my opportunity through Twitter and I’m genuinely surprised about how lucky I was to have found such a talented team with a position that’s close to ideal for me. Just points of reference but keep trying and keep showing up, your time will come!
CyberPhantom
That’s awesome! Thank you for sharing.
Would you mind telling me a bit more about the “stuff” you built in your free time? I wanted to know what I can potentially do to make connections like that on twitter.
