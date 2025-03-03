lookaway in
Netflix and Google PM interview prep
Any good resources for PM interview prep for these companies? Don't have interviews yet but have found some referrals.. want to have some good prep before I use them
A parallel ques - I'm l6 with 350k tc at amazon.. promo is probably 2 years away.. what level at N and G should I target?
Appreciate any advice. Thanks
iceEyouProduct Manager a day ago
To answer the second question, l5 as for the first, Cracking the PM Interview (book), Product Alliance (course), Prepfully (mocks).
