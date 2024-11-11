Olymp in
Amazon L7 Sr Mgr
They reached out and we moved to phone screening after some difficulty with the scheduling (they basically ignored all the time slots I offered). Interview was had late last week and lasted 15min after which the interviewer said he was going to tell HR to move me to the loop. HR today sent the automated "we decided not to move forward email". I emailed asking for a reason / feedback. Not sure if this is common. Welcome your thoughts!
bringeeRecruiter
Used to be a recruiter for Amazon, that's definitely not a good recruiter, but I can't say it's not uncommon... Could have been any number of reasons that aren't related to you at all, if the team lost headcount, if the phone screener isn't reliable, they hired someone else, etc. etc.
bringeeRecruiter
Doing that for an L7 role is crazy though, generally recruiters treat the higher levels better, so I'm surprised they'd just do that to you.
