Feel Stuck at my level . Will executive mba help in breaking the current ceiling
“Stuck” as in not getting promoted to management or not making more money for the work you do. Executive MBA could work but also IMO it will be cheaper and way more effective to hire a performance coach for a few months to see if you can push yourself outside your comfort zone. They are expensive $200/hour but generally effective. You will need to try a few before you meet the right fit. My coach was Marlies Lloyd and I found her quiet amazing.
