Whutecape99 in  
Marketing  

Is it possible change career from BBA grads to DevOps engineer

Hi family,

I have been working in the digital marketing field for last 2+ years. The work is good but the growth is to slow. 

I feel like Devs roles are way better and more rewarding than this and continuously developing interest on it.

But the questions coming in my mind  Is it possible change career from BBA grads to DevOps engineer?

Will their be opening for freshers for people like me?
3
2160
BlandyLSoftware Engineer  
DevOps engineer is harder than pure backend or frontend
