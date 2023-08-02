Whutecape99 in
Is it possible change career from BBA grads to DevOps engineer
Hi family,
I have been working in the digital marketing field for last 2+ years. The work is good but the growth is to slow.
I feel like Devs roles are way better and more rewarding than this and continuously developing interest on it.
But the questions coming in my mind Is it possible change career from BBA grads to DevOps engineer?
Will their be opening for freshers for people like me?
BlandyLSoftware Engineer
DevOps engineer is harder than pure backend or frontend
