Engineering Culture at Reddit
Does anyone have any experience inside Reddit? I know theres a lot of noise in the community right now after the third-party / Apollo stuff but what's it like on the inside to actually work there.
Trackman7000Software Engineer at Amazon
Anecdotally, I haven't heard great things. I have a friend who works as an engineer there and said it's pretty tough, a lot of high paced turnaround for projects, a lot of unseen work, not much growth, etc.
