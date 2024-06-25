bashonaut in  
Distributed Systems (Back-End)  

Searching for new role

﻿#DevOps﻿ ﻿#Kubernetes﻿ ﻿#Infrastructure﻿

Hello folks! I'm seeking a new role where my experience in Kubernetes Administration may shine. Please reach out if you have need. Thanks!

7991ajdnmo90Software Engineer  
What's your experience like? YOE?
1
bashonautDistributed Systems (Back-End)  
Hi and thanks for asking; I have eight years in Cloud Administration experience, which includes the full stack of Kubernetes, Terraform, config management, CI/CD, VPC and security auditing. My experience is about five years on AWS and three on GCP.

