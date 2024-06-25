bashonaut in
Searching for new role
#DevOps #Kubernetes #Infrastructure
Hello folks! I'm seeking a new role where my experience in Kubernetes Administration may shine. Please reach out if you have need. Thanks!
2
1129
Sort by:
7991ajdnmo90Software Engineer
What's your experience like? YOE?
1
bashonautDistributed Systems (Back-End)
Hi and thanks for asking; I have eight years in Cloud Administration experience, which includes the full stack of Kubernetes, Terraform, config management, CI/CD, VPC and security auditing. My experience is about five years on AWS and three on GCP.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,546