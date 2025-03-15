Extra remote job - Work from home UK





My visa allows me to work an additional 20 hours a week in a second role, and I’m looking for a remote job that I can do from home. I have expertise in risk, compliance, and ethics, but I’m open to various opportunities. Additionally, I possess IT audit skills and would be more than happy to lend a hand in that area as well. Any advice would be greatly appreciated! 🙏🏾

Hello! I'm an auditor based in the UK and currently on a skilled worker visa. While I’m managing well, I’m facing a challenge—I need to find some extra income to support several family members, which is becoming quite a strain on my single source of income.