front end interview preparation

I'm interviewing for mid to senior level Front end heavy roles so wanted to study Design systems for the front end. Is greatfrontend.com subscription worth it? If not what would be the best sources to study from? Thanks in advance!
GregoryBegoryFrontend Software Engineer
I have colleagues who have used them pretty successfully, they said you get out of it what you put into it though, so if you're willing to work hard at it, it should help. What kinds of companies are you looking to apply for?
hakunaFull Stack
Top 50 companies
