Tips for new EMs?

I'll be starting my new role as an EM in a new company in a couple of months.

I've been working as an IC for the last couple of years, but felt that I needed a bigger challenge. I've been a tech lead in the past, but this would be my first role as an EM.

I'm starting to get that excited, nervous "butterflies in my stomach" feeling, and was wondering what tips you could offer for my new role? I'm really interested in any story you have to tell. Bad or good alike :-)