Tips for new EMs?
I'll be starting my new role as an EM in a new company in a couple of months.
I've been working as an IC for the last couple of years, but felt that I needed a bigger challenge. I've been a tech lead in the past, but this would be my first role as an EM.
I'm starting to get that excited, nervous "butterflies in my stomach" feeling, and was wondering what tips you could offer for my new role? I'm really interested in any story you have to tell. Bad or good alike :-)
LW
To be honest; just stay yourself and be nice and true to your folks. Ask a lot of questions and get acquainted with the way things are done and as soon as have seen the how, then start asking the way. Give people time to get to know you before you try to influence or improve the status quo. Most importantly just be nice and gentle to earn credibility. Trust is the only current that you have in your role as EM.
katnip
Thank you! That was what I did as a tech lead, and it worked well. I needed the reminder.
