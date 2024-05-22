Pavan Kumar in
Courses Request | Prg Manager
What courses can a Sr Program manager do to grow in career?
2
701
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Any technical skillsets I think should help a lot. If you have a chance to take any technical/product management kind of certs, that could help. What's your experience like now?
wpavanpeepsProgram Manager
I have overall 17yrs of experience. Most of my experience of 15yrs is into QA and now since close to 2 yrs I’m into this role as Sr Prog Manager. Can you be more specific with certifications.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,546