Pavan Kumar in  
Program Manager  

Courses Request | Prg Manager

What courses can a Sr Program manager do to grow in career?
2
701
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Any technical skillsets I think should help a lot. If you have a chance to take any technical/product management kind of certs, that could help. What's your experience like now?
wpavanpeepsProgram Manager  
I have overall 17yrs of experience. Most of my experience of 15yrs is into QA and now since close to 2 yrs I’m into this role as Sr Prog Manager. Can you be more specific with certifications.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,546