Application Security Engineer

Hey everyone!





I am a 4th year Computer Science student from Canada and I have 24 months of internships experience, however I've primarily worked in full stack/front/back end focused roles. I want to transition into app security engineering roles, but I'm curious as to how I can do so at this stage of time. I realize that I'm really passionate about security and ensuring applications are protected against attacks or breaches. However, I don't know how to get started? What's the route to get there? How have people built their resumes to transition into such roles? Are there any certifications/masters programs I should look into?