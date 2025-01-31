softwareguy100 in
Application Security Engineer
Hey everyone!
I am a 4th year Computer Science student from Canada and I have 24 months of internships experience, however I've primarily worked in full stack/front/back end focused roles. I want to transition into app security engineering roles, but I'm curious as to how I can do so at this stage of time. I realize that I'm really passionate about security and ensuring applications are protected against attacks or breaches. However, I don't know how to get started? What's the route to get there? How have people built their resumes to transition into such roles? Are there any certifications/masters programs I should look into?
2
1214
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
What does your uni offer? Mine had a "concentration" in cybersecurity that got attached to the degree to help provide a little street cred. Aside from that, I hear TIA Security+ is a good foundational cert for any kind of security work, but generally you should be skeptical of private industry certs unless you hear from people actually in industry that those certs are valued. I'm not in security so that's about as much as I can offer.
softwareguy100
We don’t really have anything cybersecurity. I am doing a business specialization but there’s nothing security related
About
Public
Tech
Members
700,287