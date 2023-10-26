19g616l1283vd2 in  
Security Analyst  

Negotiating compensation

Hello all,

Quick question ... when they say that they have a fixed compensation package for the role and they share the package details before the interview process, do you think there is still room for negotiation once the offer is provided?


Thanks in advance,

bringeeRecruiter  
Yeah, more likely than not, it's still negotiable at the end but you'll need strong leverage to be able to do so.
19g616l1283vd2Security Analyst  
Interesting tip! By leverage, you mean something like past experience, performance during the interview, etc.?

