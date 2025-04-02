Best for MS LoR?

Poll

I have an offer from two great companies. A payments gateway and a bank (Bangalore, India) - both for software engineering.





I was wondering if I should go for an MS (ML, Infra, Systems focus), which would be better?





Or does it even matter?





Both offer the similar salaries (65 lakh INR first year CTC, ~30 lakh INR Base)





Also interviewing with research companies (GDM, MSR) in India, but their work does not seem that enticing. Should I go for those?