Amazon sued for alleged gender discrimination
https://www.seattletimes.com/business/amazon/amazon-accused-of-systematic-gender-discrimination-in-pay/
Issues ranging from pay inequity, demotions, lack of respect, etc. Can't say I'm surprised here. I just hope these women have the evidence they need to make the case.
I know Amazon gets a lot of these suits from their warehouse/delivery side of things, but this is on the corporate side with the women ranging in levels all the way up to L7/L8 Senior Manager/Directors.
I won’t even comment what my wife is going through. She’s been focused twice and even though she’s not doing wrong. The second one her manager didn’t want it done (L6). The L7 wanted her on a focus. The items she was to do were done and most projects cancelled.
