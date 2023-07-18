bcneco in
Triple peak workday
Saw an article that talks about the triple peak workday.
"According to Microsoft researchers, normally workers have two productivity peaks, before lunch and after lunch. After the pandemic started and sent workers home, Microsoft researchers discovered a small third peak in some workers' keyboard activity emerged to a smaller degree in the hours before bedtime."
I've definitely noticed a lot more of my colleagues working odd late hours randomly. What about y'all?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah I definitely take advantage of that, even before the pandemic, I would do what I could to leave the office by like 3 to beat traffic and then just log on at home to finish anything up. Traditional 9-5 locked hours doesn't really make sense in today's world IMO
