MBA graduates having more trouble finding jobs
Saw this tweet (xeet??) I thought was interesting: https://x.com/andrewchen/status/1747320227417989142?s=20
Seems to detail that in 2021, about 5-10% of MBA graduates from top schools were still searching for jobs 3 months after graduation. In 2023, that percentage jumped up to almost 20% for some of the schools.
laminarflowSoftware Engineer
I wonder how this compares to Bachelors or Doctorate degrees as well. It could be the same case across the board, and so this is just a reflection of the market particularly for new graduates.
