Twitter source code was leaked on GitHub

https://www.theverge.com/2023/3/27/23657928/twitter-source-code-leak-github


Obviously taken down now, but wow lol

ZTrope90  
"A spokesperson for GitHub did not respond to questions about whether it would comply with Twitter’s request to supply identifying information, and an email sent to Twitter’s official press address received an auto-generated poop emoji in response. (Twitter’s press office was disbanded shortly after Musk’s acquisition." How is this a real company anymore
