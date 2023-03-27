ChessTaki88 in
Twitter source code was leaked on GitHub
https://www.theverge.com/2023/3/27/23657928/twitter-source-code-leak-github
Obviously taken down now, but wow lol
"A spokesperson for GitHub did not respond to questions about whether it would comply with Twitter’s request to supply identifying information, and an email sent to Twitter’s official press address received an auto-generated poop emoji in response. (Twitter’s press office was disbanded shortly after Musk’s acquisition." How is this a real company anymore
