DanielSU
Next thing should be in validation tools
Hi I develop validation tools for various microcontrollers. This does involve python/c/c++, cpu architecture and stuff. I don't focus on any other new technology. I see that the job is more about focusing on cpu design than learning new tech. I am not sure where can I focus more for next role? Can it be ML or AI or something else? Automation/ci/cd are already part of my job.
hp9879Site Reliability Engineer
cloud infrastructure is where its at
