During college placement should i go for non tech role if they are paying high then what i am getting in tech roles ?
1. If yes will i be able to transition back to tech role because i have a bachelor degree of cs and did internships during my college days
2. Do you have anyone around you who graduated as cs student but got into non tech role, how they doing now ?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
I think this largely depends on what you're trying to do and where you're trying to end up in the grand scheme of things for your career. Personally, if you're still interested in doing technical work, I'd definitely suggest to stay in the tech role even if it doesn't pay as well because your on-the-job experience is going to be worth much more than your school/internship experience given a year or two out of college. On the flip side, if you don't particularly care what you do and you just want to maximize compensation, then taking the non-tech role might not be as bad. You do still need to take into account the salary growth trajectory if you assumed you were going to stay in the other non-tech role. Don't expect a SWE salary just cause you have a CS degree if you're not doing SWE work!
