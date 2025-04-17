rainbow24 in
PM jobs in Canada that pay well
Searching for senior level PM job (l6/l7) that pays well (300k cad onwards) in Canada. Any companies come to mind?
hakeemMarketing at Levels.fyia day ago
Searching through our database for >300k CAD PM offers we've recently seen and here are the most common companies I've found: Amazon, Microsoft, Shopify, Google, Wayfair, Block, Bolt, Brex, Flexport, Unity, Pinterest, and Coinbase. Most of the tech giants that aren't listed are also on there, both FAANG and legacy like IBM. All according to >100 data points we've received for Senior PMs in Canada that make more than 300k CAD. Hope this helps!
chuuj615Product Manager a day ago
+1 on Shopify: as a Canada-based company it might be more likely to find higher level PM openings for Shopify.
