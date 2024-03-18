sdems in
Techies around the globe, what's your ideal work setup?
I am curious what work setup is most preferred among the tech industry and why.
Personally, I'm all in for the work-from-home gig and I am annoyed almost daily due to the time squandered in traffic.
Sure, some might argue that offices foster collaboration and networking. But, I just keep teleporting from one virtual meeting to another faster than you can say 'teleport'?
Role: SDE in a Start Up
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
WFH with Office available seems like the highest flexibility and benefits.
22
crapplepieponeSoftware Engineer
Agreed. This is my preferred setup. I want the option to go into the office when I want but I also never want to be forced to come in the office lol
11
