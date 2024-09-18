happyzebra in
2 years experience looking for next role
It's about to be October and I see the market picking up. Looking for my next role. I need it to be remote and python/sql/django heavy back end in healthcare is my experience, what job boards are best. I am looking for roles like data engineer at Home Depot that I applied for. Thanks in advance!
1
1898
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
https://www.levels.fyi/jobs/location/united-states Levels has a job board that I've heard solid things about, that might help with some leads
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,573