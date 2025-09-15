theras in  
Software Engineer at Databricks 

xAI layoffs - 500 gone

Last Friday, xAI laid off 500 workers from its data annotation team, which is about 1/3 of the entire team


The company is supposedly shifting away from generalist AI tutors to more specialized AI tutors, in niche/weird categories such as


• STEM, coding, finance, law, media

• Grok “personality and behavior”

• “Shitposters and doomscrollers”


Yes, that basically means they're firing generalist AI tutors for "specialists" in subjects such as "memes."


Some other links about the news:


https://techcrunch.com/2025/09/13/xai-reportedly-lays-off-500-workers-from-data-annotation-team/


https://x.com/thejobchick/status/1966698680012197921?s=46&t=0mwj1a7QD-s1UnjNTzx5zw


This is a real job opening on the xAI site right now btw: https://job-boards.greenhouse.io/xai/jobs/4876463007

boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia 
what is this job market bro 😭 literal SWEs can't get jobs but xAI is out here hiring actual memelords, this is the weirdest timeline for sure
