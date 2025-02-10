sah25 in
Need Guidance on Career Path
I'm seeking advice on my career transition plan. Here's my current situation:
Current Role:
- Data Analyst at a public company
- Base salary: $94k with good benefits
- Issues: Limited career growth and minimal actual analytics work
Background:
- Masters in Data Science from a top 3 Canadian university
- Capstone project with Statistics Canada
- Several personal data science projects
- Took 1+ year to land first job after graduation
- Currently in first professional role
Career Goal:
I want to transition into a Machine Learning Engineer role, but I'm unsure about the best path forward given my background.
Key Question:
Should I:
1. First transition to a Data Scientist role and then move to MLE later?
OR
2. Start preparing and applying directly for MLE positions?
I'd appreciate insights from those who have made similar transitions, particularly considering:
- My academic background vs limited professional experience
- Current market conditions
- Most efficient path to reach my goal
- Skills gap I should focus on
Thanks in advance for your guidance!
1
3027
Sort by:
pirogxSoftware Engineer 5 hours ago
you do great things, go ahead
About
Public
Tech
Members
704,101