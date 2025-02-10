Need Guidance on Career Path





Current Role:

- Data Analyst at a public company

- Base salary: $94k with good benefits

- Issues: Limited career growth and minimal actual analytics work





Background:

- Masters in Data Science from a top 3 Canadian university

- Capstone project with Statistics Canada

- Several personal data science projects

- Took 1+ year to land first job after graduation

- Currently in first professional role





Career Goal:

I want to transition into a Machine Learning Engineer role, but I'm unsure about the best path forward given my background.





Key Question:

Should I:

1. First transition to a Data Scientist role and then move to MLE later?

OR

2. Start preparing and applying directly for MLE positions?





I'd appreciate insights from those who have made similar transitions, particularly considering:

- My academic background vs limited professional experience

- Current market conditions

- Most efficient path to reach my goal

- Skills gap I should focus on





Thanks in advance for your guidance!

