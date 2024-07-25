Blockandkey in  
Data breach of spyware maker

In more security related news, I saw this article about a data breach of a spyware maker company, revealing thousands of compromised devices. And, not only did the device activity logs get leaked, they weren't even encrypted...

Data breach exposes US spyware maker behind Windows, Mac, Android and Chromebook malware | TechCrunch

Exclusive: The Minnesota-based spyware maker Spytech snooped on thousands of devices before it was hacked earlier this year.

BluenoteComputer Science at UC Berkeley 
Crazy to me you can openly have a company that builds tools for, and actively encourages, stalking your spouses..
TrapDoggoSoftware Engineer  
Perfectly legal to make Spyware. Usually illegal when you use it. Just like most weapons. No different
