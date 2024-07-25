Blockandkey in
Data breach of spyware maker
In more security related news, I saw this article about a data breach of a spyware maker company, revealing thousands of compromised devices. And, not only did the device activity logs get leaked, they weren't even encrypted...
BluenoteComputer Science at UC Berkeley
Crazy to me you can openly have a company that builds tools for, and actively encourages, stalking your spouses..
TrapDoggoSoftware Engineer
Perfectly legal to make Spyware. Usually illegal when you use it. Just like most weapons. No different
