When can we expect Layoffs and Hiring freezes to end and get things to normal?
I think layoffs are pretty much over, unless something new happens in the economy. Hiring freezes on the other hand will likely continue until either a year passes or the Fed signals they have reached their terminal (maximum) rate. The logic being that higher rates make borrowing more expensive and depress growth so while they are going up companies can't plan very well how many people they need or can afford to hire. But if rates keep going up next year too, at least some companies will probably start hiring again *to some limited extent* because waiting forever for the Fed to "get there" isn't feasible either. Just my take on it.
