Just wanna go outside of India..

Currently a final year IIT student, will be passing out in 2025, have an offer, but very bad.

Can you please suggest me some good companies/locations that should be my target, considering visa sponsorship and chances of acceptances.

Literally I try almost every london/UK company, but just getting rejected,

Also will Japan/Dubai be a good option?

