Just wanna go outside of India..
Hey everyone, need your advice on how can I move out of India, I am ok with a decent pay also, just need to get out.
Currently a final year IIT student, will be passing out in 2025, have an offer, but very bad.
Can you please suggest me some good companies/locations that should be my target, considering visa sponsorship and chances of acceptances.
Literally I try almost every london/UK company, but just getting rejected,
Also will Japan/Dubai be a good option?
Go for masters. That’s the best way to get out of India
Sorry, First I am just over with these studies and degrees, So I just don't want to, and also I won't be able to afford the costs.
So this is kinda not possible for me.
