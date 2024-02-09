testertoe in
Hows the market right now?
What do you guys feel? Improving? Or more downward movement before we see it come back up? If you’re employed, are you staying in your current role for a while?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
The stock market just hit a record high. Usually the market is a leading indicator for economy / hiring. I think it'll get better soon.
TheKarateKidSoftware Engineer
That's how things are supposed to work. Yet we have companies laying off significant staff despite posting *record* profits. So the current state of the stock market means nothing to me with regards to employment.
