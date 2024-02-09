testertoe in  
Software Engineer  

Hows the market right now?

What do you guys feel? Improving? Or more downward movement before we see it come back up? If you’re employed, are you staying in your current role for a while?
19
3876
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer  
The stock market just hit a record high. Usually the market is a leading indicator for economy / hiring. I think it'll get better soon.
13
TheKarateKidSoftware Engineer  
That's how things are supposed to work. Yet we have companies laying off significant staff despite posting *record* profits. So the current state of the stock market means nothing to me with regards to employment.
18

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,521