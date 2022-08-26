accredited in
What is the primary task of a product manager?
Although there's a lot of spec work and task creation / timeline management, I still feel that the primary onus that a PM carries is cutting scope. Cutting scope allows teams to move forward towards release and get product in the hands of users.
rr18hn111Product Manager
Make sure everyone is doing what they said they'd do and make sure whatever they do do is working for the customer.
