gigaseso in  
Product Manager  

Getting noticed by recruiters at tech companies

Hey all!


I have moved to the US few months ago and just started job searching. I know it’s not the best time and situation to be in my position, but still looking at numerous job ads I want to try my luck.


I have a decent work experience in the field of product development (5+ years) and qualifications too (2 Master’s degree).


But still, I just get a no-reply rejection mails, while if you check job requirements I mark them all. How is that possible I have no idea. I know that probably they are using those tools which do an initial screening but am I doing it so wrong? 😅

Is there any way to get an attention from recruiters? What are the best practices of yours? Or is my situation somewhat similar to yours?


18
6807
Sort by:
Vulcan2022Product Manager  
Unfortunately there are many factors the main one being they already have selected the candidate and the posting is just a formality
6
gigasesoProduct Manager  
that could be a case but there are lot of new job ads as well.
1

About

Public

Product Manager

Members

11,217