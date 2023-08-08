Getting noticed by recruiters at tech companies

Hey all!





I have moved to the US few months ago and just started job searching. I know it’s not the best time and situation to be in my position, but still looking at numerous job ads I want to try my luck.





I have a decent work experience in the field of product development (5+ years) and qualifications too (2 Master’s degree).





But still, I just get a no-reply rejection mails, while if you check job requirements I mark them all. How is that possible I have no idea. I know that probably they are using those tools which do an initial screening but am I doing it so wrong? 😅

Is there any way to get an attention from recruiters? What are the best practices of yours? Or is my situation somewhat similar to yours?



