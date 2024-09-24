Louis in
Looking for referrals - Summer Internships 2025 EMEA
Hello,
I'm currently studying for my Master at ETH Zürich, and I'm currently looking for an internship for Summer 2025 ! I've completed about 100 Leetcode Medium and hard, and I have a previous experience as a research and software intern at the Huawei Research Center in Zürich.
If your company it still accepting applications, I would love a referral.
Thanks you already :)
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Levels has an internship page they keep up to date pretty regularly, that might help you with some leads: https://www.levels.fyi/internships/
