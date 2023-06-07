pianoanonymous in
Remote Backend Engineer from Brazil
Hi everyone,
I'm helping a friend find remote job as a backend software engineer from Brazil and the step number #1 is to find which companies actually hire from engineers from Brazil.
I was able to came-up with a very short list, and so that's why I decided to ask for help here. Anyone knows companies that hire remote software engineers from Brazil? Ideally from North America (US or Canada) because of the currency value compared to Brazil's currency.
ZxrtSoftware Engineer
Try Rocketchat, as i know thats one of Brazilian startup that offers remote work from anywhere also hiring mostly brazilian engineer
2
pianoanonymousSoftware Engineer
Thank you! I'll definitively take a look into it.
